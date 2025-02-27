Rumors Swirl Around Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's Marriage
The marriage of Bollywood star Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja faces uncertainty. While Govinda's lawyer confirms divorce papers were filed, his manager cites mere differences of opinion. Sunita's media engagements suggest discontent. Amid these rumors, Govinda's focus remains on his film production ventures.
- Country:
- India
The Bollywood industry is buzzing with speculation about the marriage of actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja. Talk of a potential divorce has circulated following remarks by Govinda's lawyer, who confirmed the submission of divorce papers. Despite these revelations, Govinda has chosen to stay mum, concentrating instead on his film projects.
Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, downplayed the situation, stating that the issue has been exaggerated and highlighting the couple's minor differences over professional matters. Sinha emphasized that reports of a longstanding separation are misleading, attributing Govinda's occasional residency in his official bungalow to his professional commitments.
Sunita Ahuja's candid appearances in media platforms have fueled the speculation. In various interviews and podcasts, she expressed dissatisfaction with aspects of their marriage, including Govinda's work priorities and minimal romantic outings. The couple, who share two children, remain at the forefront of public attention amidst these swirling marital rumors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Modi govt has not forgotten film industry, in fact it is lifting entertainment sector: Sitharaman in RS.
Mukesh Chhabra: Talent Trumps Social Media Fame in Film Industry
Trump and Musk Debunk Media Rift Rumors in Exclusive Interview
Mary Kom Clears Air on Resignation Rumors
Punjab Politics Heats Up: Mann Dismisses Rumors of Kejriwal's Intentions