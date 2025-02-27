Left Menu

Rumors Swirl Around Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's Marriage

The marriage of Bollywood star Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja faces uncertainty. While Govinda's lawyer confirms divorce papers were filed, his manager cites mere differences of opinion. Sunita's media engagements suggest discontent. Amid these rumors, Govinda's focus remains on his film production ventures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-02-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 19:04 IST
Govinda
  • Country:
  • India

The Bollywood industry is buzzing with speculation about the marriage of actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja. Talk of a potential divorce has circulated following remarks by Govinda's lawyer, who confirmed the submission of divorce papers. Despite these revelations, Govinda has chosen to stay mum, concentrating instead on his film projects.

Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, downplayed the situation, stating that the issue has been exaggerated and highlighting the couple's minor differences over professional matters. Sinha emphasized that reports of a longstanding separation are misleading, attributing Govinda's occasional residency in his official bungalow to his professional commitments.

Sunita Ahuja's candid appearances in media platforms have fueled the speculation. In various interviews and podcasts, she expressed dissatisfaction with aspects of their marriage, including Govinda's work priorities and minimal romantic outings. The couple, who share two children, remain at the forefront of public attention amidst these swirling marital rumors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

