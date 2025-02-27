Bridging Tradition and Modernity: The Role of Design in Cultural Preservation

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the crucial role designs play in bridging tradition and modernity during her address at the 44th convocation of the National Institute of Design.

She underscored the importance of documenting and studying design knowledge from traditional communities, highlighting its potential in fostering innovation and preserving cultural heritage.

Murmu praised the National Institute of Design for its efforts in uncovering lesser-known design traditions, advocating for their further integration to drive social and economic progress through creative solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)