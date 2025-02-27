Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi to Grace Jahan-e-Khusrau Sufi Festival in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Jahan-e-Khusrau Sufi music festival in Delhi, curated by Muzaffar Ali. The event celebrates global artists in Sufi music, poetry, and dance, honoring Amir Khusrau's legacy. It includes a showcase of handcrafted goods in the TEH Bazaar.

Updated: 27-02-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 20:46 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the Jahan-e-Khusrau Sufi music festival in Delhi, as confirmed by a statement from the PMO.

The renowned filmmaker and artist Muzaffar Ali has curated this three-day festival, scheduled from February 28 to March 2 at Sunder Nursery. The event will celebrate the rich legacy of Sufi music, poetry, and dance, while commemorating its 25th anniversary.

Organized by the Rumi Foundation, the festival will feature artists worldwide, honoring the legacy of Amir Khusrau. The Prime Minister will also explore the TEH Bazaar, which showcases a variety of handcrafted products, films on handicrafts, and more.

