Tragic End: The Unexpected Passing of Gene Hackman and Wife

Gene Hackman, an Oscar-winning actor celebrated for his diverse roles, and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were discovered dead in their Santa Fe residence, investigators reported.

Both Hackman, 95, and Arakawa, 63, had been deceased for some time, with Hackman found in a mudroom and Arakawa in a bathroom. The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office noted an open prescription bottle and scattered pills near Arakawa.

The investigation is ongoing, involving the New Mexico Gas Co., and medical examiners have not disclosed the cause of deaths. Tributes pour in for Hackman, known for roles in films like 'Superman' and 'The French Connection,' as Hollywood mourns the loss of a versatile actor.

(With inputs from agencies.)