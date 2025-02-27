Left Menu

Bridging the Divide: Lt Governor's Vision for a Unified Jammu & Kashmir

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha emphasized the need to bridge the rural and urban divide in Jammu and Kashmir, focusing on inclusive growth and social equity. At a recent event, he highlighted the administration's efforts over four years and urged support from various sectors for socio-economic transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-02-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 22:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the pressing need to bridge the rural and urban divide in Jammu and Kashmir during a recent event. He emphasized the significance of inclusive growth and social equity, highlighting the administration's efforts over the past four and a half years to develop social sectors alongside economic growth.

Speaking at the Maharaja Hari Singh Dogra Samman Award function, Sinha called for collective efforts from civil society, including women's groups and other leaders, to bring about socio-economic transformation. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale also attended the event, encouraging the youth to become enlightened citizens.

The Lt Governor reiterated the government's commitment under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance to implement policies for the upliftment of underprivileged communities affected by discriminatory laws. He urged active participation from citizens and intellectuals to monitor the success of these socio-economic initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

