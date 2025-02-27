Left Menu

Pioneering Gender Resource Centre Launched at CNLU

The United Nations Population Fund inaugurated a Gender Resource Centre at Chanakya National Law University, focusing on gender, law, and policy. The centre aims to combat gender inequalities through research, evidence-based advocacy, and capacity-building programs. The initiative seeks to address issues like gender-based violence and promote gender justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 27-02-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 22:42 IST
Pioneering Gender Resource Centre Launched at CNLU
  • Country:
  • India

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) inaugurated a new Gender Resource Centre (GRC) at Chanakya National Law University (CNLU) on Thursday. The center aims to delve into the realm of gender, law, and policy through evidence-based research.

Andrea M Wojnar, UNFPA's representative for India and Bhutan, presided over the inauguration, renewing a commitment to tackling ingrained gender inequalities and addressing ineffective execution of governmental gender justice schemes. Wojnar urged enhanced public advocacy in Bihar to better realize women's rights and overcome stereotypical religious narratives detrimental to gender equality.

Professor Faizan Mustafa of CNLU expressed concern over neglect in gender-related legal education, observing greater interest in fields like cyber and IPR law. The partnership between UNFPA and CNLU aims to reverse this trend by promoting research on issues such as child marriages while fostering grounds for societal change through strategic advocacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025