Pioneering Gender Resource Centre Launched at CNLU

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) inaugurated a new Gender Resource Centre (GRC) at Chanakya National Law University (CNLU) on Thursday. The center aims to delve into the realm of gender, law, and policy through evidence-based research.

Andrea M Wojnar, UNFPA's representative for India and Bhutan, presided over the inauguration, renewing a commitment to tackling ingrained gender inequalities and addressing ineffective execution of governmental gender justice schemes. Wojnar urged enhanced public advocacy in Bihar to better realize women's rights and overcome stereotypical religious narratives detrimental to gender equality.

Professor Faizan Mustafa of CNLU expressed concern over neglect in gender-related legal education, observing greater interest in fields like cyber and IPR law. The partnership between UNFPA and CNLU aims to reverse this trend by promoting research on issues such as child marriages while fostering grounds for societal change through strategic advocacy.

