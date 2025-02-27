Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Distributes Sacred Sangam Water Across Districts

The Uttar Pradesh government has initiated a project to deliver Sangam water from the Maha Kumbh Mela to residents across 75 districts. This follows Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's pledge to provide the holy water to those unable to attend the event. Fire tenders returning from the Kumbh will carry the sacred water.

The Fire and Emergency Services Department of Uttar Pradesh has embarked on a significant project to distribute Sangam water across all 75 districts in the state, as announced by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The initiative comes after CM Adityanath promised that those unable to visit the Maha Kumbh for a holy dip would receive the sacred water at their doorstep. In response, ADG Padmaja Chauhan instructed Chief Fire Officer Pramod Sharma to mandate that all fire tenders returning from the Maha Kumbh Mela carry Sangam water to their respective districts.

The distribution is set to start on Friday, providing residents the opportunity to conduct rituals at home. The Maha Kumbh Mela, held after a 12-year interval from January 13 to February 26, attracted over 66 crore devotees to the banks of Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, India.

