Chithambaram's Victory Shines in Prague Masters

In an exciting turn at the Prague Masters, Grandmaster Aravindh Chithambaram secured a pivotal victory over Germany's Vincent Keymer. Demonstrating exceptional skill, Chithambaram remains in the lead with 1.5 points alongside Sam Shankland, making him a standout player in an otherwise draw-laden tournament.

While Chithambaram showcased aggressive tactics reminiscent of the late world champion Boris Spassky's style, other games concluded in more conservative fashion. Notably, Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa drew against Turkey's Gurel Ediz, highlighting tactical prowess but settling for a stalemate in the crucial match.

Meanwhile, in the challengers' section, Divya Deshmukh claimed an impressive victory over Richard Stalmach of the Czech Republic, benefitting from her strategic planning and endgame prowess. Her triumph stands out amidst competitive matches, showcasing her growth and potential in the chess arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)