Left Menu

Chithambaram's Victory Shines in Prague Masters

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa drew against Turkey’s Gurel Ediz while Aravindh Chithambaram secured a victory against Germany’s Vincent Keymer in the Prague Masters. Chithambaram, demonstrating strategic play, leads with 1.5 points alongside Sam Shankland. Other games concluded in draws, and Divya Deshmukh triumphed in the challengers’ section.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 28-02-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 09:52 IST
Chithambaram's Victory Shines in Prague Masters
  • Country:
  • Czechia

In an exciting turn at the Prague Masters, Grandmaster Aravindh Chithambaram secured a pivotal victory over Germany's Vincent Keymer. Demonstrating exceptional skill, Chithambaram remains in the lead with 1.5 points alongside Sam Shankland, making him a standout player in an otherwise draw-laden tournament.

While Chithambaram showcased aggressive tactics reminiscent of the late world champion Boris Spassky's style, other games concluded in more conservative fashion. Notably, Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa drew against Turkey's Gurel Ediz, highlighting tactical prowess but settling for a stalemate in the crucial match.

Meanwhile, in the challengers' section, Divya Deshmukh claimed an impressive victory over Richard Stalmach of the Czech Republic, benefitting from her strategic planning and endgame prowess. Her triumph stands out amidst competitive matches, showcasing her growth and potential in the chess arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025