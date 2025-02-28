Chithambaram's Strategic Win Marks Day of Draws at Prague Masters
At the Prague Masters, Aravindh Chithambaram secured a decisive victory over Germany’s Vincent Keymer, while R Praggnanandhaa drew against Turkey’s Gurel Ediz. Chithambaram's win echoed the aggressive style of late champion Boris Spassky, showcasing the rising prowess of Indian chess talent amid a day of mostly drawn matches.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 28-02-2025 09:59 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 09:59 IST
- Country:
- Czechia
Aravindh Chithambaram emerged victorious against Germany's Vincent Keymer in the Prague Masters, marking the only decisive outcome in a day filled with draws.
Chithambaram navigated his strategy akin to the late chess legend Boris Spassky, demonstrating an aggressive and tactical approach which propelled him to the forefront alongside leader Sam Shankland.
In another standout moment, young Indian talent R Praggnanandhaa secured a draw with Turkey's Gurel Ediz, underscoring the competitive parity among emerging global players at the prestigious tournament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chithambaram
- Praggnanandhaa
- Prague Masters
- chess
- Grandmaster
- draw
- win
- Spassky
- strategy
- Indian chess
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Britain's Bold Offshore Wind Bid: Clean Industry Bonus Launched
FC Goa's Triumphant Win Ends 13-Game Winless Streak Against Mumbai City FC
Stalemate in Mendoza: River's Away Win Eludes Again
Chillai Kalan's Icy Embrace: Winter Charm in Jammu and Kashmir
Stalemate at Malvinas: River Plate's Quest for an Away Win Continues