Left Menu

Chithambaram's Strategic Win Marks Day of Draws at Prague Masters

At the Prague Masters, Aravindh Chithambaram secured a decisive victory over Germany’s Vincent Keymer, while R Praggnanandhaa drew against Turkey’s Gurel Ediz. Chithambaram's win echoed the aggressive style of late champion Boris Spassky, showcasing the rising prowess of Indian chess talent amid a day of mostly drawn matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 28-02-2025 09:59 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 09:59 IST
Chithambaram's Strategic Win Marks Day of Draws at Prague Masters
  • Country:
  • Czechia

Aravindh Chithambaram emerged victorious against Germany's Vincent Keymer in the Prague Masters, marking the only decisive outcome in a day filled with draws.

Chithambaram navigated his strategy akin to the late chess legend Boris Spassky, demonstrating an aggressive and tactical approach which propelled him to the forefront alongside leader Sam Shankland.

In another standout moment, young Indian talent R Praggnanandhaa secured a draw with Turkey's Gurel Ediz, underscoring the competitive parity among emerging global players at the prestigious tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025