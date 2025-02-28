Chithambaram's Strategic Win Marks Day of Draws at Prague Masters

Aravindh Chithambaram emerged victorious against Germany's Vincent Keymer in the Prague Masters, marking the only decisive outcome in a day filled with draws.

Chithambaram navigated his strategy akin to the late chess legend Boris Spassky, demonstrating an aggressive and tactical approach which propelled him to the forefront alongside leader Sam Shankland.

In another standout moment, young Indian talent R Praggnanandhaa secured a draw with Turkey's Gurel Ediz, underscoring the competitive parity among emerging global players at the prestigious tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)