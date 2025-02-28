Courtroom Drama: Kangana Ranaut Faces Off with Javed Akhtar
Bollywood star and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut appeared in a special court for a defamation case filed by Javed Akhtar. Akhtar claims Ranaut's 2020 TV interview remarks were defamatory. Initially handled by a magistrate in Andheri, the case shifted to a special court after Ranaut's MP election from Mandi.
Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut made a court appearance on Friday concerning a defamation lawsuit brought against her by esteemed lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar.
Appearing before a special magistrate court in the afternoon, which hears cases involving MPs and MLAs, the hearing marks a significant development in the legal proceedings.
Javed Akhtar, who filed the complaint in 2020, accused Ranaut of making statements in a television interview that allegedly tarnished his reputation. The case, originally handled by a magistrate in Andheri, was moved to the special court following Ranaut's election as an MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh in 2024. The court, addressing Akhtar's plea for a non-bailable warrant, had previously instructed Ranaut to ensure her attendance, which she complied with on Friday. Further developments in the matter are awaited.
