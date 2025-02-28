Global Gathering at Maha Kumbh: Unity Through Devotion and Spiritual Energy

A group of travel writers and journalists from London immersed themselves in the spiritual vibes of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, during a 20-hour visit. The event, described as the world's largest religious congregation, left them amazed at its scale and the palpable spiritual energy. This undertaking was organized by the Explorations Company alongside the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Development Board.

The 45-day event, held at the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati's confluence, saw pilgrims participating from around the world, forming an embodied global congregation steered by faith and devotion. This unity through spirituality deeply impressed the visiting writers, including Richard MacKichan, Sorcha Bradley, Noni Ware, and Nicole Lovett. Despite concerns about a stampede tragedy, social media has amplified the Kumbh Mela's global reach, offering these writers lasting memories.

The travel writers shared their engagement in local experiences, from riding bikes to indulging in local cuisine like 'chai' alongside attending sacred rituals at the Sangam. Their meeting with Mukesh Meshram, principal secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Department, emphasized the event's influence on religious tourism. Over 66 crore participants were recorded, setting a landmark in global religious gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)