Mysterious Circumstances Surrounding Gene Hackman's Death in Santa Fe

Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead in their Santa Fe home. The couple was discovered by a caretaker, with Hackman in the kitchen and Arakawa in a bathroom. Investigations are underway, including toxicity tests, to determine the cause of death.

Updated: 01-03-2025 04:47 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 04:47 IST
Gene Hackman

Gene Hackman, an Oscar-winning actor, and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were discovered dead at their Santa Fe residence. Both circumstances surrounding their deaths remain unknown. A pathologist reported that the last signal from Hackman's pacemaker was on February 17, indicating his likely last day of life.

Investigations by Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza ruled out foul play, and carbon monoxide tests came back negative. Still, the cause of death for both remains undetermined. Hackman was found in the kitchen, while Arakawa, alongside their dog, was in a bathroom.

Pills found at the scene have prompted requests for a toxicology report. The couple, who were prominent figures in Santa Fe's art community, lived a private life, with Hackman being less visible in recent years due to declining health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

