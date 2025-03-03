Peter Straughan Wins Oscar for 'Conclave'

In a night filled with anticipation, British dramatist Peter Straughan emerged victorious at the Oscars, claiming the award for Best Adapted Screenplay for his work on 'Conclave.' The film, based on Robert Harris's gripping novel, explores the intense world of Vatican politics.

The storyline follows Cardinal Lawrence, adeptly portrayed by Ralph Fiennes, as he navigates the secretive and painstaking papal selection process following the sudden death of the Pope. As Cardinals convene within the hallowed Vatican halls, Lawrence uncovers a conspiracy threatening the Church's very core.

In addition to Fiennes, 'Conclave' boasts a stellar cast including Sergio Castellitto, John Lithgow, and Isabella Rossellini, among others. The Oscars, helmed by host Conan O'Brien, were produced by industry veterans like Raj Kapoor and Sarah Levine Hall. The ceremony was notably directed by Hamish Hamilton. (ANI)

