Peter Straughan Wins Oscar for 'Conclave'
British playwright Peter Straughan clinched the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for 'Conclave,' a gripping papal thriller. The story follows Cardinal Lawrence, embroiled in a Vatican conspiracy. 'Conclave' features actors like Ralph Fiennes and John Lithgow, with Conan O'Brien hosting the star-studded Academy Awards ceremony.
- Country:
- United States
In a night filled with anticipation, British dramatist Peter Straughan emerged victorious at the Oscars, claiming the award for Best Adapted Screenplay for his work on 'Conclave.' The film, based on Robert Harris's gripping novel, explores the intense world of Vatican politics.
The storyline follows Cardinal Lawrence, adeptly portrayed by Ralph Fiennes, as he navigates the secretive and painstaking papal selection process following the sudden death of the Pope. As Cardinals convene within the hallowed Vatican halls, Lawrence uncovers a conspiracy threatening the Church's very core.
In addition to Fiennes, 'Conclave' boasts a stellar cast including Sergio Castellitto, John Lithgow, and Isabella Rossellini, among others. The Oscars, helmed by host Conan O'Brien, were produced by industry veterans like Raj Kapoor and Sarah Levine Hall. The ceremony was notably directed by Hamish Hamilton. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pope Francis Hospitalized: The Impact on Vatican Mass and His Ongoing Recovery
Vatican: Pope Francis' infection is presenting a 'complex clinical picture' that will require further hospitalisation, reports AP.
Pope Francis: Health Update from the Vatican
Pope Francis' Health Struggles Alter Vatican Schedule
Pope's Health Concerns Overshadow Vatican's Holy Year Plans