Left Menu

Peter Straughan Wins Oscar for 'Conclave'

British playwright Peter Straughan clinched the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for 'Conclave,' a gripping papal thriller. The story follows Cardinal Lawrence, embroiled in a Vatican conspiracy. 'Conclave' features actors like Ralph Fiennes and John Lithgow, with Conan O'Brien hosting the star-studded Academy Awards ceremony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 08:48 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 08:48 IST
Peter Straughan Wins Oscar for 'Conclave'
Still from Conclave (Image source: x). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a night filled with anticipation, British dramatist Peter Straughan emerged victorious at the Oscars, claiming the award for Best Adapted Screenplay for his work on 'Conclave.' The film, based on Robert Harris's gripping novel, explores the intense world of Vatican politics.

The storyline follows Cardinal Lawrence, adeptly portrayed by Ralph Fiennes, as he navigates the secretive and painstaking papal selection process following the sudden death of the Pope. As Cardinals convene within the hallowed Vatican halls, Lawrence uncovers a conspiracy threatening the Church's very core.

In addition to Fiennes, 'Conclave' boasts a stellar cast including Sergio Castellitto, John Lithgow, and Isabella Rossellini, among others. The Oscars, helmed by host Conan O'Brien, were produced by industry veterans like Raj Kapoor and Sarah Levine Hall. The ceremony was notably directed by Hamish Hamilton. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025