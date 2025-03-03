Echoes of Resistance: 'I'm Still Here' Steals the Spotlight

"I'm Still Here," the Brazilian film directed by Walter Salles, captured the prestigious Oscar for best international film on Sunday, shining a light on the resilient spirit of a family torn by Brazil's military dictatorship.

The narrative centers on Eunice Paiva, played by Fernanda Torres, whose husband, Rubens Paiva, a former leftist congressman, was abducted in 1971 and never returned. Eunice is left grappling with the challenge of guiding her family through the devastation.

Adapted from a memoir by her son Marcelo, the film portrays Eunice's perseverance as a form of protest against oppression, with a powerful scene of her and her children smiling for a newspaper, declaring their enduring resistance. The movie is deeply rooted in Brazilian culture and history.

(With inputs from agencies.)