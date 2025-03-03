Left Menu

Echoes of Resistance: 'I'm Still Here' Steals the Spotlight

“I'm Still Here,” a Brazilian film directed by Walter Salles, won the Oscar for best international film. The film tells the story of Eunice Paiva and her family's resilience during Brazil's military dictatorship. It features Fernanda Torres and emphasizes a unique form of political resistance through endurance.

"I'm Still Here," the Brazilian film directed by Walter Salles, captured the prestigious Oscar for best international film on Sunday, shining a light on the resilient spirit of a family torn by Brazil's military dictatorship.

The narrative centers on Eunice Paiva, played by Fernanda Torres, whose husband, Rubens Paiva, a former leftist congressman, was abducted in 1971 and never returned. Eunice is left grappling with the challenge of guiding her family through the devastation.

Adapted from a memoir by her son Marcelo, the film portrays Eunice's perseverance as a form of protest against oppression, with a powerful scene of her and her children smiling for a newspaper, declaring their enduring resistance. The movie is deeply rooted in Brazilian culture and history.

