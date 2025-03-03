Hollywood Shines at Oscars 97: A Night of Historic Wins
The 97th Academy Awards celebrated notable achievements in the film industry, with 'Anora' sweeping five Oscars, Zoe Saldana winning best supporting actress, Brazil's 'I'm Still Here' earning best international feature, Adrien Brody taking home best actor, and Sean Baker claiming best director.
The glitzy Oscars ceremony witnessed 'Anora' dominating the night with five awards, including best picture. The film's star, Mikey Madison, bagged the best actress award while director Sean Baker took home best director honors.
Significant wins also marked the night for Zoe Saldana, who won best supporting actress for 'Emilia Perez,' her role as a lawyer in a crime drama musical. Meanwhile, Brazilian production 'I'm Still Here' made history by securing the best international feature award, reflecting its poignant narrative about political struggle.
Adrien Brody, remembered for his award-winning role in 'The Pianist,' claimed his second Oscar for his performance in 'The Brutalist.' The documentary feature award went to 'No Other Land,' showcasing Israeli-Palestinian cooperation, while Kieran Culkin was honored as best supporting actor for his portrayal in 'A Real Pain.'
(With inputs from agencies.)