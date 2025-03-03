Left Menu

Brazil's 'I'm Still Here' Makes Oscar History

Brazil's film 'I'm Still Here' secured its first Oscar for the country in a major category, though it missed the best picture accolade to 'Anora.' Fernanda Torres, celebrated for her role in the film, didn't win best actress. The movie reflects on Brazil's military regime's impact.

Updated: 03-03-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 17:57 IST
Brazilian cinema reached a historic milestone as 'I'm Still Here' earned the country's first Oscar in a major category. The film, set against the backdrop of Brazil's military dictatorship, recounts a tale of resilience rooted in true events.

While 'I'm Still Here' fell short of winning Best Picture to 'Anora,' actress Fernanda Torres, aged 59, received international accolade with a Golden Globe but lost the Oscar for Best Actress. The film, adapted from Marcelo Rubens Paiva's memoir, explores familial loss and perseverance.

Director Walter Salles, in his acceptance speech, emphasized the recognition of Brazilian culture and its cinematic contribution. The film highlights the lingering effects of authoritarianism in Brazil, resonating with global democratic challenges. Brazil's vibrant Carnival celebrations intertwined with national pride as the Oscar recognition sparked immense joy across the nation.

