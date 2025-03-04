Left Menu

Airbnb Empowers Communities Globally: A $100 Million Commitment

The Airbnb Community Fund plans to distribute $100 million to support community projects worldwide by 2030. In its fourth phase, over 160 organizations from 30 countries will receive over $8.5 million this year. It supports initiatives in economic empowerment, environmental sustainability, and combating abuse and exploitation.

The Airbnb Community Fund is set to distribute $100 million to global communities by 2030, in a bold initiative to foster local development. This year, the fund allocates over $8.5 million to 160 organizations across more than 30 countries, including four Indian nonprofits making strides in economic empowerment, environmental sustainability, and social justice.

The fund, initiated in 2020, underscores Airbnb's commitment to supporting and strengthening communities. Collaborating with hosts to identify pressing local issues, the initiative aims to generate meaningful impact on the ground. Engaging hosts helps direct substantial parts of the donations, ensuring grassroots relevance and effectiveness.

This year, Indian organizations like Waste Warriors and Maher Ashram have been chosen for their work in waste management, women's empowerment, and education. The fund's ongoing support enables these nonprofits to innovate and implement sustainable solutions, enhancing the quality of life and promoting community welfare in India and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

