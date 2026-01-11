Left Menu

Agartala's Swadeshi Fair: A Step Towards Economic Empowerment

Agartala Municipal Corporation launched a five-day Swadeshi Fair in Tripura, emphasizing local products and self-reliance. Originally a three-day event, it was extended by Chief Minister Manik Saha. The fair aims to promote Atmanirbhar Bharat, showcase local entrepreneurship, and discourage foreign goods, with support from government and organizations like ISKCON.

Dipak Majumder, Mayor of AMC (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a vibrant move towards economic empowerment and local entrepreneurship, the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) inaugurated a five-day Swadeshi Fair in Tripura. Originally intended as a three-day event, Chief Minister Manik Saha approved an extension to ensure broader participation and engagement till January 13th. The initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for citizens to embrace Swadeshi products, bolstering the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat and Atmanirbhar Tripura.

The Fair, supported by Rajya Sabha MP Rajib Bhattacharjee, comprises around 32 stalls, featuring a range of government departments and Self-Help Groups (SHGs), with a special emphasis on women-led initiatives. Mayor Dipak Majumder emphasized the fair's role in promoting women's empowerment by allocating them stalls to showcase their products. Alongside the exhibition, a series of cultural programs will underline Tripura's rich heritage, drawing diverse audiences for a grand and inclusive celebration.

Chief Minister Manik Saha reiterated the significance of adopting Swadeshi products, asserting their role in keeping wealth within the nation and fostering economic growth. Organizations like ISKCON participate actively in the fair, presenting a spectrum of indigenous items. Krishna Das, a local vendor, echoed these sentiments, highlighting that using Swadeshi goods is crucial for national wealth retention and expressed satisfaction with the government's proactive measures toward self-reliance and economic empowerment.

