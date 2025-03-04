Left Menu

Of Worlds Within Worlds: Exploring Gulammohammed Sheikh's Artistic Legacy

Gulammohammed Sheikh's retrospective, "Of Worlds Within Worlds," at the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art in New Delhi showcases over six decades of his artistic works. Including more than 190 artworks, this exhibition explores themes of memory, identity, and urban life amidst political and social upheavals.

Renowned artist Gulammohammed Sheikh's retrospective exhibition, "Of Worlds Within Worlds," at the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art in New Delhi, is a comprehensive showcase of his remarkable career spanning over six decades. The exhibition features over 190 artworks, offering a vivid portrayal of Sheikh's artistic evolution and thematic explorations.

Ranging from paintings and drawings to digital collages, Sheikh's work delves into complex themes of identity, memory, and urban life. His art often reflects societal and political unrest, inspired by historical events such as the Emergency and the 2002 Gujarat riots. Sheikh's creations incorporate figures like Mahatma Gandhi and poet Kabir, marrying cultural symbolism with personal narrative.

Notable pieces such as "Speechless City" and "Ahmedabad - The City Gandhi Left Behind" depict diverse landscapes of human experience, layered with nuanced interpretations. Sheikh's enduring legacy lies in his ability to convey intricate narratives that challenge established religious and cultural narratives, aspiring toward a humanistic understanding of world events.

