India: The Guiding Star for Global Change
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat highlights India's role as a guiding force in global social, cultural, and ideological shifts. He emphasizes building a society founded on humanity, compassion, and truth rather than just economic progress. Bhagwat also praises the global influence of Vidya Bharati and calls for ongoing societal transformation efforts.
On Tuesday, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized that India stands as the sole 'pole star' capable of guiding global social, cultural, and ideological shifts.
Addressing the inauguration of a training session for Vidya Bharati Shiksha Sansthan's full-time workers, Bhagwat stressed a societal foundation on humanity, compassion, and truth. He noted the importance of education, culture, and policy-making rooted in Indian traditions for holistic societal development.
Praising Vidya Bharati's international recognition, Bhagwat urged continuous efforts to effectuate societal change. Senior RSS officials, including Dr. Krishna Gopal and Avneesh Bhatnagar, were in attendance.
