Left Menu

Chariots Instead of Elephants: Kerala's Temple Festival Shift

The Yogakshema Sabha, a Brahmin organization in Kerala, endorses replacing elephants with chariots in temple festivals due to safety concerns. The group highlights the risks priests face, urging for insurance coverage and risk allowances for them, as elephant-related incidents often lead to injuries or fatalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 04-03-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 19:11 IST
Chariots Instead of Elephants: Kerala's Temple Festival Shift
  • Country:
  • India

The Yogakshema Sabha, a Brahmin organization in Kerala, has announced its support for replacing elephants with chariots in temple festivals, citing safety concerns. They assert that this change is not tantrically inappropriate and stress the need to recognize temple priests as human beings.

The organization expressed alarm over the frequency of elephants becoming violent during processions, which has resulted in multiple fatalities. Akkeeraman Kalidasan Bhattathiripad, the state president of the organization, emphasized the dwindling number of captive elephants in Kerala and called for devotees to adapt to chariot processions.

Bhattathiripad urged temple authorities to provide adequate insurance and risk allowances for priests. Highlighting the risks priests face, he mentioned instances where priests have had to hire substitutes to perform rituals on elephants. He stressed that priests, often classified as Class IV employees, require stronger support systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025