Lights, Camera, Action: Celine Song's Star-Studded Rom-Com 'Materialists' Set for 2025

'Materialists', directed by acclaimed filmmaker Celine Song, will star Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal in a romantic comedy set for release on June 13, 2025, as confirmed by A24.

The film, featuring a matchmaker's romantic quandary in bustling New York City, promises an engaging narrative with an impressive ensemble cast, including Zoe Winters, Marin Ireland, Dasha Nekrasova, and Louisa Jacobson.

Song, known for 'Endlings' and 'The Seagull on The Sims 4', alongside her critically acclaimed directorial debut, 'Past Lives', is determined to captivate audiences again. Produced by Christine Vachon, Pamela Koffler, and David Hinojosa, principal photography commenced in April 2024, wrapping by June the same year.

