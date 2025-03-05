Kevin Bacon Returns from the Dead in 'The Bondsman'

'The Bondsman', a highly anticipated supernatural series featuring Hollywood icon Kevin Bacon, is set to premiere on Prime Video on April 3, as announced by the streaming platform on Wednesday.

The show, produced by Blumhouse Television and Amazon MGM Studios, boasts a star-studded cast, including Jennifer Nettles, Damon Herriman, Beth Grant, Maxwell Jenkins, and Jolene Purdy. Erik Oleson and Grainger David bring this eight-episode series to life as showrunner and creator, respectively.

In the thrilling narrative, Bacon portrays Hub Halloran, a former bounty hunter resurrected by the Devil to hunt down demons that have escaped from Hell. As he contends with the supernatural, Halloran grapples with his past sins and seeks redemption, aided and challenged by his estranged family. This gripping series is supported by Marker 96 and CrimeThink Production Company, with notable producers such as Jason Blum and Jeremy Gold at the helm.

(With inputs from agencies.)