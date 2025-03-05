Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Arrested in Gold Smuggling Case

In a significant development, Kannada actress Ranya Rao was arrested on March 3, 2025, by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. This comes amid allegations that she was involved in smuggling 14.8 kilograms of gold from Dubai into India.

Ranya, noted for her roles in 'Maanikya' and 'Pataki,' was detained following a tip-off received by the DRI. A Congress MLA and Legal Advisor to the Karnataka Chief Minister, AS Ponnanna, emphasized that the actress would face the same legal consequences as any other accused, regardless of her high-profile connections as the stepdaughter of Karnataka's Director General of Police (DGP).

After being taken into custody, Ranya was produced before a special court for financial offences, where she was remanded into judicial custody until March 18, 2025. The case remains under investigation by the DRI, who assert that Rao was carrying the gold intended for illegal importation. Meanwhile, Rao argues her trip to Dubai was business-related. The legal proceedings continue as the DRI delves deeper into the allegations.

