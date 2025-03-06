Left Menu

Keegan-Michael Key boards 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 5 cast

The makers of 'Only Murders in the Building' have locked in their first significant cast addition for the upcoming fifth season. The actor has been tapped for a recurring role in the series. The details of the storylines and characters have not been revealed yet.

Keegan-Michael Key, co-creator and actor of the sketch comedy series 'Key & Peele', has joined the cast of the 'Only Murders in the Building' series for its upcoming fifth season, reported Deadline. The makers have locked in their first major cast addition for the upcoming fifth season. The actor has been tapped for a recurring role in the series. The details of the storylines and characters have not been revealed yet.

As per Deadline, the production of the new season, which will be centred around the investigation of Lester's (Teddy Coluca) murder, started earlier this week in New York. It began with the series regulars, including its lead cast of Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez. Similar to previous seasons, the lead actors of the series will be surrounded by a recurring cast of big names, starting with Key.

The Key & Peele actor is also known for voicing the character of Bumblebee in Transformers One and Toad in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. He also starred in the Farrelly brothers' Christmas comedy Dear Santa alongside Jack Black. On TV, Key starred in Hulu's Reboot, did an arc on ABC's Abbot Elementary, and guest-starred on CBS's Elsbeth.

He will next be seen in Amazon MGM Studios' crime thriller film 'Play Dirty' with Mark Wahlberg. As for the 'Only Murders in the Building' series, season four featured its starriest cast yet, including veteran actress Meryl Streep, Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, Eva Longoria, Jane Lynch, Richard Kind, Melissa McCarthy, Kumail Nanjiani, and Molly Shannon.

The show won its first Screen Actors Guild Award this year for the Comedy Series Ensemble, shared by Martin, Short, Gomez,Creighton, Levy, Galifianakis, Longoria, Kind, Nanjiani and Molly Shannon. Martin Short also won his first SAG Award in the Male Actor in a Comedy category for his role as Oliver Putnam in the Hulu series. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

