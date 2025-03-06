BJP MP Tejasvi Surya ties knot with Carnatic singer Sivasri Skandaprasad

Bengaluru South MP and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya tied the knot with Carnatic classical singer Sivasri Skandaprasad in a traditional ceremony here on Thursday.

The wedding was held amid the chanting of Vedic hymns.

Several top BJP leaders including party's state president B Y Vijayendra, Union ministers V Somanna and Arjun Ram Meghwal, as well as BJP MPs and MLAs attended the ceremony and blessed the couple.

The 34-year-old MP later said in a post on 'X': "With the blessings of Gurus, elders, and well wishers, married @ArtSivasri today as per vedic traditions. We seek your blessings and wishes as we start this journey together!" Earlier this year, reports suggested that Surya would marry Sivasri, a bioengineering graduate with a master's degree from Chennai Sanskrit College.

She is also a Bharatanatyam exponent.

Recently, Surya and Sivasri were seen at spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's ashram, seeking his blessings.

