Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Amazon Prime Video tests AI-based dubbing on licensed movies, series

Amazon.com's Prime Video will begin offering AI-aided dubbing in English and Spanish on licensed movies and series starting Wednesday, the company said, in a bid to boost viewership and bring its content to more customers worldwide. The artificial intelligence-based dubbing is set to be available on 12 licensed movies and series initially, Prime Video said. The feature will only be available on titles that do not already have dubbing support.

Musical 'Hamilton' cancels run at Kennedy Center after Trump takeover

The hit musical "Hamilton" is scrapping plans to take part in John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts' upcoming celebration of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence after President Donald Trump's overhaul of the center in Washington. In February, weeks after taking office, Trump fired the center's president, replaced the board of trustees and named himself chairman of the organization. In response, the musical's creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and lead producer Jeffrey Seller said on Wednesday that "Hamilton" will not perform during the center's celebration next year.

Keanu Reeves syncs up with creatives in motorcycle series 'Visionaries'

Keanu Reeves was able to translate his love for motorbikes into the docuseries "Visionaries" where he and his business partner Gard Hollinger meet creative people from different walks of life that help them design the perfect motorcycle. Reeves co-founded ARCH Motorcycles in Hawthorne, California alongside Hollinger in 2011 and had the chance to meet bike designers and inventors for "Visionaries."

'In the Lost Lands' shows George R.R. Martin's fantastical future

English director Paul W.S. Anderson believes that fans of writer George R.R. Martin's "Game of Thrones" and "House of the Dragon" will have their hunger for more fantasy stories satisfied with the film "In the Lost Lands." "In the Lost Lands," which arrives in theaters on Friday and is distributed by Vertical, is a movie based on a dark fantasy short story of the same name by Martin.

Judge signals he may dismiss NY Times from $400 million Baldoni-Lively defamation case

A judge on Tuesday signaled he may dismiss the New York Times as a defendant in a $400 million defamation lawsuit where the actor Justin Baldoni alleged the newspaper colluded with the actress Blake Lively to smear him after she accused him of sexual harassment. U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman in Manhattan said the Times' February 28 motion to be excused from the case offered "substantial grounds for dismissal" and "a strong showing that its motion to dismiss is likely to succeed on the merits."

Stella McCartney shows feminine power suits in office set at Paris Fashion Week

Stella McCartney drew her audience to an office building for her namesake label's winter 2025 runway outing on Wednesday, showing a feminine line-up of power suits with low waisted trousers and broad-shouldered jackets along with glittering eveningwear. Guests including French First Lady Brigitte Macron, actor Cameron Diaz and designer and movie producer Tom Ford were greeted on an upper floor with a sweeping view of the outskirts of Paris and a packet of sticky notes on their seats, which were arranged around desks, water coolers and hulking copy machines.

The 1975, Olivia Rodrigo to headline UK's Glastonbury Festival

English rock band The 1975 and American pop star Olivia Rodrigo will join singer-songwriter Neil Young as headliners of Britain's Glastonbury music festival, organisers said on Thursday. As announced last November, rocker Rod Stewart will take the Sunday afternoon "legend" slot, the 80-year-old singer's first appearance at Worthy Farm in southwest England since he performed at the festival's main Pyramid stage in 2002.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)