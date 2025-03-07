Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Held in Gold Smuggling Case; Allegations of Assault Surface

In a significant development, a Bengaluru court has placed Kannada film star Ranya Rao under the custody of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for three days, linked to an alleged gold smuggling operation. The Economic Offenses Court made this decision on Friday under Justice Vishwanath C. Gowdar's direction.

Ranya Rao, known for her roles in popular Kannada movies like Maanikya and Pataki, was detained earlier this week at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) following her return from Dubai on March 3. Authorities have accused her of attempting to smuggle 14.8 kilograms of gold into the country.

Following her arrest on March 4, Rao appeared before a special court for financial offenses and was remanded in judicial custody until March 18. A mandatory medical examination preceded her transfer to custody at Bowring Hospital, Bengaluru. During interrogation, Rao reportedly insisted her Dubai visit was for business, although investigators suspect a link to illegal gold importation. Social media buzzed with concern after images emerged of Rao with injuries, sparking speculation about possible mistreatment during her arrest.

Nagalakshmi Chaudhary, Chairperson of the Karnataka State Commission for Women, addressed the issue of the viral image, stating the commission is unable to investigate without a formal complaint. Chaudhary condemned any assault against Rao, emphasizing the importance of adhering to legal frameworks over vigilante actions. She expressed willingness to pursue an inquiry if Rao submits a complaint, promising to urge concerned authorities for a detailed investigation.

