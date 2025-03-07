Left Menu

Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Held in Gold Smuggling Case; Allegations of Assault Surface

Kannada actress Ranya Rao has been detained in a gold smuggling case after being found with 14.8 kg of gold at Bengaluru Airport. Amidst allegations of assault during her arrest, the Women's Commission awaits a formal complaint to investigate the matter further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 15:26 IST
Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Held in Gold Smuggling Case; Allegations of Assault Surface
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, a Bengaluru court has placed Kannada film star Ranya Rao under the custody of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for three days, linked to an alleged gold smuggling operation. The Economic Offenses Court made this decision on Friday under Justice Vishwanath C. Gowdar's direction.

Ranya Rao, known for her roles in popular Kannada movies like Maanikya and Pataki, was detained earlier this week at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) following her return from Dubai on March 3. Authorities have accused her of attempting to smuggle 14.8 kilograms of gold into the country.

Following her arrest on March 4, Rao appeared before a special court for financial offenses and was remanded in judicial custody until March 18. A mandatory medical examination preceded her transfer to custody at Bowring Hospital, Bengaluru. During interrogation, Rao reportedly insisted her Dubai visit was for business, although investigators suspect a link to illegal gold importation. Social media buzzed with concern after images emerged of Rao with injuries, sparking speculation about possible mistreatment during her arrest.

Nagalakshmi Chaudhary, Chairperson of the Karnataka State Commission for Women, addressed the issue of the viral image, stating the commission is unable to investigate without a formal complaint. Chaudhary condemned any assault against Rao, emphasizing the importance of adhering to legal frameworks over vigilante actions. She expressed willingness to pursue an inquiry if Rao submits a complaint, promising to urge concerned authorities for a detailed investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025