The Saint of Brooklyn: A Tribute to Resilient Women

An acclaimed documentary, 'The Saint of Brooklyn', by Italian filmmaker Ulisse Lendaro and Indian producer Jitendra Mishra, has its world premiere at the prestigious 32nd Sguardi Altrove Women's International Film Festival in Milan. This powerful film narrates the story of Chiara Dituri, a brave Italo-American boxer from Brooklyn.

Documenting Chiara's journey from an aspiring star to a beacon of resilience after a devastating accident, the film echoes the universal spirit of determination and perseverance found in women. Its screening aligns with the celebration of female strength, inspiring audiences globally.

The film, already garnering critical acclaim, symbolizes women's tenacity worldwide. As a finalist at the Dumbo Film Festival, it emphasizes the unique collaboration between Italy, India, and the U.S., aiming to captivate international audiences with its compelling narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)