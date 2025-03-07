Left Menu

Dabba Cartel: Middle-Class Drama Meets Crime Thriller

'Dabba Cartel', a Netflix series, follows five middle-class women whose lives are upended after their dabba service gets involved with a drug cartel. Featuring Shabana Azmi in a standout role, the series offers a blend of powerful storytelling, feminist themes, and compelling performances from an ensemble cast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 19:48 IST
Dabba Cartel: Middle-Class Drama Meets Crime Thriller
Shabana Azmi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the realm of crime dramas, Netflix's 'Dabba Cartel' diverges from the norm, spotlighting five middle-class women whose lives are disrupted when their dabba service becomes ensnared in a drug cartel's operations. The series, with renowned actress Shabana Azmi at the forefront, promises to engage audiences through its intricate storytelling and exceptional performances.

Shabana Azmi, celebrated for portraying layered characters, takes on the role of Kashi, an enigmatic figure whose quiet strength commands respect. Speaking to ANI, Azmi explained that her choice to play Kashi stemmed from a desire to pursue roles that captivate her interest at this stage in her career.

Azmi also shared insights on feminism and societal roles, advocating for a balanced view between genders. She emphasized that true empowerment comes from conviction and understanding one's power. Azmi's portrayal, alongside a talented cast, including Jyotika and Nimisha Sajayan, is directed by Hitesh Bhatia, with an engaging script by Vishnu Menon and Bhavna Kher.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025