Dabba Cartel: Middle-Class Drama Meets Crime Thriller

In the realm of crime dramas, Netflix's 'Dabba Cartel' diverges from the norm, spotlighting five middle-class women whose lives are disrupted when their dabba service becomes ensnared in a drug cartel's operations. The series, with renowned actress Shabana Azmi at the forefront, promises to engage audiences through its intricate storytelling and exceptional performances.

Shabana Azmi, celebrated for portraying layered characters, takes on the role of Kashi, an enigmatic figure whose quiet strength commands respect. Speaking to ANI, Azmi explained that her choice to play Kashi stemmed from a desire to pursue roles that captivate her interest at this stage in her career.

Azmi also shared insights on feminism and societal roles, advocating for a balanced view between genders. She emphasized that true empowerment comes from conviction and understanding one's power. Azmi's portrayal, alongside a talented cast, including Jyotika and Nimisha Sajayan, is directed by Hitesh Bhatia, with an engaging script by Vishnu Menon and Bhavna Kher.

