Entertainment Highlights: Hamilton's Exit, New Glastonbury Lineup, and Keanu's Docuseries

The world of entertainment faces significant changes with 'Hamilton' canceling its Kennedy Center appearance amid political shifts. The musical's creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda, cited organizational changes following Donald Trump's recent leadership overhaul as a reason for the withdrawal.

Elsewhere, next year's Glastonbury Festival promises an impressive lineup with Olivia Rodrigo and The 1975 set to headline. Rock legend Rod Stewart will also grace the stage, taking the coveted Sunday 'legend' slot.

Keanu Reeves steps into the spotlight with 'Visionaries', a documentary series delving into the art of motorcycle design. Reeves combines his passion for biking with creativity, meeting trailblazing designers and innovators.

