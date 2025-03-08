Left Menu

Entertainment Highlights: Hamilton's Exit, New Glastonbury Lineup, and Keanu's Docuseries

The entertainment world sees the musical 'Hamilton' canceling its Kennedy Center run post-Trump changes. In music festival news, Olivia Rodrigo and The 1975 will headline Glastonbury 2024. Keanu Reeves explores creativity through motorbikes in the series 'Visionaries'. Meanwhile, drug issues reportedly contributed to Liam Payne's unfortunate demise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 10:27 IST
Entertainment Highlights: Hamilton's Exit, New Glastonbury Lineup, and Keanu's Docuseries
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The world of entertainment faces significant changes with 'Hamilton' canceling its Kennedy Center appearance amid political shifts. The musical's creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda, cited organizational changes following Donald Trump's recent leadership overhaul as a reason for the withdrawal.

Elsewhere, next year's Glastonbury Festival promises an impressive lineup with Olivia Rodrigo and The 1975 set to headline. Rock legend Rod Stewart will also grace the stage, taking the coveted Sunday 'legend' slot.

Keanu Reeves steps into the spotlight with 'Visionaries', a documentary series delving into the art of motorcycle design. Reeves combines his passion for biking with creativity, meeting trailblazing designers and innovators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025