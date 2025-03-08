Entertainment Highlights: Hamilton's Exit, New Glastonbury Lineup, and Keanu's Docuseries
The entertainment world sees the musical 'Hamilton' canceling its Kennedy Center run post-Trump changes. In music festival news, Olivia Rodrigo and The 1975 will headline Glastonbury 2024. Keanu Reeves explores creativity through motorbikes in the series 'Visionaries'. Meanwhile, drug issues reportedly contributed to Liam Payne's unfortunate demise.
The world of entertainment faces significant changes with 'Hamilton' canceling its Kennedy Center appearance amid political shifts. The musical's creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda, cited organizational changes following Donald Trump's recent leadership overhaul as a reason for the withdrawal.
Elsewhere, next year's Glastonbury Festival promises an impressive lineup with Olivia Rodrigo and The 1975 set to headline. Rock legend Rod Stewart will also grace the stage, taking the coveted Sunday 'legend' slot.
Keanu Reeves steps into the spotlight with 'Visionaries', a documentary series delving into the art of motorcycle design. Reeves combines his passion for biking with creativity, meeting trailblazing designers and innovators.
(With inputs from agencies.)
