Entertainment Buzz: From Awards to Arrests

The world of entertainment is alive with a mix of glamour and controversy. Oscar hopeful 'Hamnet' is rejuvenating interest in Shakespeare sites in England, as films like Warwick Thornton's 'Wolfram' reclaim Aboriginal storytelling at the Berlin Film Festival.

In New Orleans, actor Shia LaBeouf faces legal trouble following a Mardi Gras altercation, contrasting with the film festival's array of thought-provoking narratives like 'A New Dawn' and Juliette Binoche's take on aging in 'Queen at Sea.'

Industry giants like Warner Bros and Taylor Swift grab headlines; Swift is lauded as the top-selling artist for the sixth time, while Warner navigates blockbuster deals amid Justice Department scrutiny, showcasing the volatile yet exhilarating entertainment landscape.

