Pope Francis' Health Battle Amidst Holy Year Celebrations
Pope Francis continues his recovery from double pneumonia at Gemelli Hospital. The 88-year-old pontiff, who has chronic lung conditions, is under medical care while Holy Year events proceed. Doctors express concerns over secondary infection risks. The Vatican is celebrating volunteers during the Jubilee amidst prayers for Francis.
- Country:
- Italy
Pope Francis' health remains a focal point as he recovers from double pneumonia at Rome's Gemelli Hospital. Despite his absence, the Vatican continues with the Holy Year celebrations, dedicated to the Catholic Church's volunteers this weekend.
The Vatican confirmed Saturday that the pope is resting, recovering from several respiratory crises over the last four weeks. Pilgrims are praying for him outside the hospital, with Canadian Cardinal Michael Czerny taking over the Holy Year Mass duties initially intended for Francis.
The pope's condition appears stable, but doctors have voiced concerns about the risk of secondary infections due to his prolonged hospitalization. Experts stress the vulnerability of Francis' health given his chronic lung issues, yet there is cautious optimism about his gradual recovery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
