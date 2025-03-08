Beyond Gender: Shonali Bose Advocates for Three-Dimensional Women in Cinema

Acclaimed filmmaker Shonali Bose calls for women characters in cinema to be depicted as 'three-dimensional beings,' free from gender limitations. Known for works such as 'Amu' and 'The Sky Is Pink', Bose stresses the importance of representation beyond gender stereotypes.

Her latest project, 'Ziddi Girls', streamed on Prime Video, showcases a young-adult series co-directed with Vasant Nath and Neha Veena Sharma. It revolves around themes of self-discovery and is set against the backdrop of a prestigious Delhi college. Despite controversies regarding its depiction of the institution, Bose defends the series as a reflection of authentic stories.

Collaborator Rangita Pritish Nandy also highlights the positive impact of streaming platforms in allowing for diverse narratives and stronger female roles, citing successes like 'Four More Shots Please!'. 'Ziddi Girls' features emerging talents and accomplished actors exploring the challenges and triumphs of modern young women.

(With inputs from agencies.)