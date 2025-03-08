Left Menu

South Africa and India Forge Dynamic Film Partnership

South Africa aims to boost its film and TV industry by partnering with India through a proposed bilateral film treaty. Announced at the Indian Film Festival South Africa 25, this collaboration seeks to harness India's cinematic expertise, promoting co-production, investment, and cultural exchange.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 08-03-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 18:17 IST
  • South Africa

South Africa's film sector is poised for growth through a proposed bilateral film treaty with India, according to government officials. This announcement came during the Indian Film Festival South Africa 25, a historic event highlighting India's filmmaking prowess.

Charles Cilliers, special adviser to the Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture in South Africa, emphasized the potential for increased production and investment. He expressed admiration for India's thriving film industry, noting the immense benefits from previous international partnerships.

Indian officials, including High Commissioner Prabhat Kumar, echoed these sentiments, proposing an annual festival to foster collaboration, boost production, and promote mutual market access. The treaty signals a robust cultural and economic partnership between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

