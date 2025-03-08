Palak Muchhal's 'Saving Little Hearts' Mission Celebrates 25 Years

Bollywood singer Palak Muchhal celebrated a significant milestone on Saturday, marking 25 years of her life-changing initiative, 'Saving Little Hearts.' This mission, designed to facilitate life-saving surgeries for children with heart ailments, has transformed countless lives. Muchhal expressed profound gratitude and shared an emotional message to commemorate this achievement.

Reflecting on her journey, Muchhal stated her surprise at the mission's growth, having assisted 3,000 surgeries so far. "This marks a very special moment for me. From the very beginning, I never envisioned it reaching today's stage," she told ANI. The singer recalled heartwarming encounters with children who benefited, including Lokesh, whose surgery was funded by her first concert.

In light of Women's Day, Muchhal delivered an empowering message for women, urging them to embrace their strengths. She highlighted her story of starting with minimal resources but immense passion: "Being born a girl is a blessing. We should leverage it to support others," she declared. Palak, famous for Bollywood hits like 'Chaahun Mein Ya Naa' and 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo,' continues to inspire through her philanthropy and music.

