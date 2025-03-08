Scaling Peaks and Breaking Barriers: The Inspiring Journey of Chhonzin Angmo

Chhonzin Angmo, a remarkable tribal from Kinnaur, lost her eyesight at the tender age of eight but found a vision that has propelled her to extraordinary heights. Her life is a testament to courage, marked by adventures and hard-won laurels.

At 28, Angmo's list of accomplishments is staggering. In 2021, she was the only woman on a team of people with disabilities to conquer the Siachen Glacier under Operation Blue Freedom. Earlier feats include a cycling trip from Manali to Khardung La in 2018 and another through the Nilgiris in 2019.

Beyond her sporting achievements, Angmo has been recognized at national levels in swimming and judo. Her dream is to scale even more peaks, claiming her blindness as a strength. Her inspiring journey places her as a beacon of empowerment for people with disabilities across the globe.

(With inputs from agencies.)