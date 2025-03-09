Mihir Ahuja: A Versatile Journey Beyond Genres

Mihir Ahuja, a rising star known for his role as Jughead in Netflix's 'The Archies,' is adamant about avoiding typecasting in his acting career. At 26, Ahuja has already showcased his talent in diverse projects and is eager to explore various genres beyond his existing repertoire.

His latest international project, 'Hindi Vindi,' released in Australia, explores deep familial bonds through a musical-drama narrative. Ahuja portrays Kabir, a character deeply intertwined with music, continuing his trend of musically charged roles.

Looking ahead, Ahuja is excited about his role in the upcoming Amazon series 'Maa Ka Sum.' The series, highlighting mathematical genius and human relationships, showcases Ahuja's commitment to versatile storytelling. With plans to delve further into music, Ahuja is set on broadening his creative horizons.

(With inputs from agencies.)