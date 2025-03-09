Vandalism Strikes Iconic BAPS Temple in California: A Call for Community Solidarity

A well-known Hindu temple in Chino Hills, California, was targeted with anti-India graffiti in what is believed to be another hate crime against the community's spiritual sites in the US. This incident has incited strong reactions within the community and among advocacy groups.

The Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) confirmed the desecration of its Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, emphasizing the community's resilience against hatred. BAPS Public Affairs stated their commitment to ensuring peace and compassion triumph over hate in Chino Hills and the broader Southern California area.

Calls for a federal investigation into the vandalism have been made by advocacy organizations, including the Hindu American Foundation, which is seeking the involvement of the FBI and its Director Kash Patel. The Coalition of Hindus of North America highlighted a history of similar attacks, underscoring the persistent issue of anti-Hindu hate crimes.

