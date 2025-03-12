Left Menu

Esha Deol's Homecoming to Bollywood in 'Tumko Meri Kasam'

Esha Deol makes a comeback to Bollywood with 'Tumko Meri Kasam', directed by Vikram Bhatt and co-starring Ishwak Singh. The film, loosely based on Dr. Ajay Murdia's life, features Deol as a defense lawyer. She expresses excitement about returning to the big screen after a decade, calling it a homecoming.

Renowned actress Esha Deol is set to return to the big screen after a nearly decade-long hiatus with the film 'Tumko Meri Kasam'. The film, directed by Vikram Bhatt, also stars Ishwak Singh and is inspired by Dr. Ajay Murdia, the founder of Indira IVF.

Deol, who enjoyed success in films like 'Dhoom' and 'No Entry', finds this new venture particularly therapeutic. Playing an intense role as a defense lawyer, she describes the experience as both thrilling and purposeful, marking a triumphant return to her acting roots.

Despite her background in the film industry, Deol admits to being 'terrible at socialising', preferring work-related connections over public appearances. 'Tumko Meri Kasam', scheduled to release on March 21, also features prominent actors such as Anupam Kher and Adah Sharma.

