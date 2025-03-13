Left Menu

Quoi: Yoho's Bold Step into the World of Colorful Footwear

Yoho launches 'Quoi,' a vibrant sneaker for women inspired by Holi's spirit. It's a blend of style and comfort, featuring bright colors and premium materials. The launch includes a bold digital campaign and is priced at Rs. 2499. Yoho continues to innovate in the Indian footwear market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 12:31 IST
Quoi: Yoho's Bold Step into the World of Colorful Footwear
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Yoho has unveiled 'Quoi,' a stylish and colorful sneaker line designed with the bold spirit of Holi in mind, specifically targeted at fearless Indian women. Combining bold hues with top-notch construction, these shoes include the company's FootPharmaTM footbed for ultimate comfort.

The digital campaign, crafted by Yoho's internal creative team, highlights 'Quoi's' vibrant design and the dynamic women who wear them, ranging from artists to corporate achievers. The campaign seeks to resonate with those pursuing flair without compromising comfort.

Available at Rs. 2499 during its introductory phase, 'Quoi' is set to make a splash across online marketplaces and Yoho's official site. By fusing fashion with function, Yoho continues to cement its reputation as a leading player in the Indian footwear industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

Why SMEs struggle with AI adoption – and how they can overcome it

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025