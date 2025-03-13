Quoi: Yoho's Bold Step into the World of Colorful Footwear

Yoho has unveiled 'Quoi,' a stylish and colorful sneaker line designed with the bold spirit of Holi in mind, specifically targeted at fearless Indian women. Combining bold hues with top-notch construction, these shoes include the company's FootPharmaTM footbed for ultimate comfort.

The digital campaign, crafted by Yoho's internal creative team, highlights 'Quoi's' vibrant design and the dynamic women who wear them, ranging from artists to corporate achievers. The campaign seeks to resonate with those pursuing flair without compromising comfort.

Available at Rs. 2499 during its introductory phase, 'Quoi' is set to make a splash across online marketplaces and Yoho's official site. By fusing fashion with function, Yoho continues to cement its reputation as a leading player in the Indian footwear industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)