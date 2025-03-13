Left Menu

UoH Students Rally to Safeguard Campus Land from Government Auction

Students of the University of Hyderabad protested against the Telangana government's plan to auction 400 acres of land at Kancha Gachibowli. The students, joined by faculty and activists, are concerned about losing university land and its biodiversity. They demand the government halt the auction and transfer land ownership to the university.

Hyderabad | Updated: 13-03-2025 22:36 IST
In a strong show of dissent, students of the University of Hyderabad rallied together on Thursday to protest against the Telangana government's intention to auction off 400 acres of land at Kancha Gachibowli, a move they believe threatens both the university's territorial integrity and local biodiversity.

The protest, initiated by the University of Hyderabad Students' Union, drew the attention of faculty members, staff, and environmental activists who joined the students' march on the East Campus to voice their collective opposition. Armed with placards and slogans, the group decried what they termed as a 'land grab' by the government, urging them to 'reclaim' the university's space.

A student union spokesperson highlighted the included sale of lands like the Mushroom Rock area as a proximate cause for concern, stressing that the decision to auction the land to private entities without consulting the university indicates a push toward privatization. In response, the students are demanding an immediate halt to the auction and the formation of an expert panel to evaluate the ecological importance of these lands.

