Controversy Erupts Over Kerala Delegation's Lebanon Visit Amid Church Clash

The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church criticizes the Kerala government's decision to send a delegation to Lebanon for Metropolitan Joseph Mor Gregorios's consecration as Catholicos, calling it an attempt to create parallel administration and a violation of democratic values. The government defends the visit as consistent with past practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 13-03-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 23:19 IST
  • India

The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church (MOSC) has voiced strong opposition to the Kerala government's decision to send a seven-member delegation to Lebanon for the consecration of Metropolitan Joseph Mor Gregorios as the Catholicos of the Jacobite Syrian Church. The ceremony, set for March 25, was announced earlier by the Patriarch of Antioch as an agreed-upon decision within the churches.

MOSC Kottayam Diocesan Metropolitan Yuhanon Mar Dioscoros criticized the move, accusing the government of backing a parallel church administration. He pointed out that the presence of senior state officials, including the Law Minister, in endorsing this act represents a blatant affront to democratic principles. The government has been accused of undermining constitutional mandates in favor of religious-political alliances.

Despite the controversy, Industries Minister P Rajeeve defended the decision, stating the visit aligns with previous governmental actions. This meeting will see participation from various political figures, highlighting the ongoing tensions between Orthodox and Jacobite factions over church control following a significant Supreme Court ruling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

