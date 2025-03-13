TJ Miller Takes on AI in 'A.I. Heart You'

Actor and comedian TJ Miller is now at the forefront of the upcoming techno-thriller 'A.I. Heart You', helmed by director Jason Cook. The film features a stellar cast including Zach Gilford, Heather Morris, Kayla Compton, and Jonathan Kite. Miller plays Marco, an eccentric partner in the AI tech industry, highlighting the complex interactions between artificial intelligence and human relationships. According to Cook, the movie serves as a cautionary tale about AI, portraying it as a tool rather than a menacing force. He equates the narrative to a modern-day Faust, emphasizing the impact of human actions when enabled by advanced technology.

'A.I. Heart You' marks the debut of Cook and producer Trent Garret's Blue Collar Productions. It's the first installment in a fully funded series of four films, with shooting locations in Los Angeles and Portland. Cook, besides directing, is also producing this project.

TJ Miller is no novice to the themes of AI and the digital frontier, having carved a niche for himself in the comedic NFT space and emerging as a prominent voice in the Bitcoin community. With a career spanning over 25 major studio films including notable roles in the 'Deadpool' and 'Transformers' franchises, as well as voice contributions to popular animations like 'The Emoji Movie' and 'How to Train Your Dragon,' Miller continues to leverage blockchain technology to redefine entertainment, reports Deadline.

