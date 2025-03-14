Left Menu

Nikki Glaser Returns to Host Golden Globes 2026

Comedian Nikki Glaser is set to return as host for the Golden Globes in January 2026. Known for her successful hosting stint in 2025, Glaser will once again bring her humor to the prestigious awards ceremony, aiming to entertain audiences on CBS and Paramount+.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 00:05 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 00:05 IST
Nikki Glaser Returns to Host Golden Globes 2026
Golden Globes

Nikki Glaser, the acclaimed comedian and actress, will be gracing the stage once again as the host of the Golden Globes in January 2026. CBS and the Golden Globes announced on Thursday that Glaser will take on hosting duties for a second year, following her memorable debut in 2025.

Being the first woman to host the Golden Globes solo, Glaser made a significant mark by delivering a critically-acclaimed ceremony. Her humor and charisma were well-received, setting high expectations for her return to the celebrated event.

This year's Golden Globes will be broadcast on CBS and stream on Paramount+, continuing to kick off the awards season in Hollywood. The show, although it saw a 2% dip in viewership last year, remains a pivotal event in the entertainment industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025