Nikki Glaser Returns to Host Golden Globes 2026

Nikki Glaser, the acclaimed comedian and actress, will be gracing the stage once again as the host of the Golden Globes in January 2026. CBS and the Golden Globes announced on Thursday that Glaser will take on hosting duties for a second year, following her memorable debut in 2025.

Being the first woman to host the Golden Globes solo, Glaser made a significant mark by delivering a critically-acclaimed ceremony. Her humor and charisma were well-received, setting high expectations for her return to the celebrated event.

This year's Golden Globes will be broadcast on CBS and stream on Paramount+, continuing to kick off the awards season in Hollywood. The show, although it saw a 2% dip in viewership last year, remains a pivotal event in the entertainment industry.

