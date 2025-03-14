Left Menu

Archie and Friends Celebrate Holi: A Colorful Comic Experience

Archie Comic Publications has released a special Holi-themed story titled 'Celebration Surprise' in its 'The World of Betty & Veronica Digest #38'. The comic explores the vibrant Indian festival through the eyes of iconic characters Archie, Betty, and Veronica. The edition celebrates both the festival and the unique bond between Archie Comics and India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 14-03-2025 08:42 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 08:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a vibrant melding of cultures, Archie and his iconic friends are set to explore the colorful festival of Holi in the latest release of their comic saga. Titled 'Celebration Surprise', the story unfolds in 'The World of Betty & Veronica Digest #38', showcasing the festival's traditions and the friendship between Archie Comics and India.

Nancy Silberkleit, Co-CEO of Archie Comic Publications, expressed her enthusiasm for the project, citing her personal experiences in India as a source of inspiration. Notably, the comic serves as a tribute to Om Arora, owner of the Delhi-based Variety Book Depot, who played a key role in bringing Archie comics to Indian readers.

The artistic team behind 'Celebration Surprise' worked meticulously to capture the vibrancy of Holi in the comic's illustrations, ensuring readers are immersed in the sights and sounds of the Indian celebration. The digest, published amidst Holi festivities around the world, is a cultural bridge celebrating the joys of the festival and human connections.

