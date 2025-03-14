Vivaan Shah: Embracing the 'Old Soul' in Modern Cinema

Actor Vivaan Shah identifies as an 'old soul', a characteristic he believes defines the roles he has landed in his career. His youthful appearance often swayed filmmakers from offering him conventionally masculine roles, a decision he accepts as valid.

As the son of renowned actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, Vivaan made his cinematic debut with Vishal Bhardwaj's '7 Khoon Maaf'. His upcoming project, 'Inn Galiyon Mein', directed by Avinash Das, explores love and relationships in the era of social media.

Featuring Avantika Dassani opposite him, the film releases on Friday. Vivaan is particularly excited to share screen space with Jaaved Jaaferi, an aspiration since childhood. The film is produced by Vinod Yadav and Neeru Yadav, among others.

