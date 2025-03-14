Holi: A Celebration of Unity and Colorful Festivities

In a wave of festivities marking Holi, leaders across Uttar Pradesh took to social media to convey heartfelt messages of unity and joy. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, currently in Gorakhpur, shared a poignant image of himself feeding a peacock, symbolizing peace and beauty.

Adityanath extended his best wishes on X, highlighting Holi's essence as a 'messenger of unity' that advocates for amiability and social harmony. He hoped for the festival to imbue people's lives with prosperity and enthusiasm.

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, along with Bahujan Samaj Party's Mayawati, presented their greetings, calling for celebrations punctuated with vibrant colors, joy, and a reinforcement of mutual brotherhood and peace among all.

(With inputs from agencies.)