Holi: A Celebration of Unity and Colorful Festivities

Uttar Pradesh's political leaders, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, celebrated Holi by wishing citizens well. Adityanath emphasized the festival's message of unity and posted a photo with a peacock. Other leaders like Keshav Prasad Maurya and Mayawati also extended vibrant greetings and encouraged peace and harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-03-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 10:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a wave of festivities marking Holi, leaders across Uttar Pradesh took to social media to convey heartfelt messages of unity and joy. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, currently in Gorakhpur, shared a poignant image of himself feeding a peacock, symbolizing peace and beauty.

Adityanath extended his best wishes on X, highlighting Holi's essence as a 'messenger of unity' that advocates for amiability and social harmony. He hoped for the festival to imbue people's lives with prosperity and enthusiasm.

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, along with Bahujan Samaj Party's Mayawati, presented their greetings, calling for celebrations punctuated with vibrant colors, joy, and a reinforcement of mutual brotherhood and peace among all.

(With inputs from agencies.)

