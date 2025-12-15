Left Menu

European leaders expected to cement support for Ukraine amid Washington pressure to accept deal

The search for possible compromises has run into major obstacles, including control of Ukraines eastern Donetsk region, which is mostly occupied by Russian forces.Zelenskyy on Sunday voiced readiness to drop his countrys bid to join NATO if the US and other Western nations give Kyiv security guarantees similar to those offered to NATO members.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 15-12-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 15-12-2025 12:15 IST
European leaders expected to cement support for Ukraine amid Washington pressure to accept deal
  • Country:
  • Germany

European leaders are expected to cement support for Ukraine Monday as it faces Washington's pressure to swiftly accept a US-brokered peace deal.

After Sunday's talks in Berlin between US envoys and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian and European officials are set to continue a series of meetings in an effort to secure the continent's peace and security in the face of an increasingly assertive Russia.

Zelenskyy sat down Sunday with US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner in the German federal chancellery in the hopes of bringing the nearly four-year war to a close.

Washington has tried for months to navigate the demands of each side as Trump presses for a swift end to Russia's war and grows increasingly exasperated by delays. The search for possible compromises has run into major obstacles, including control of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, which is mostly occupied by Russian forces.

Zelenskyy on Sunday voiced readiness to drop his country's bid to join NATO if the US and other Western nations give Kyiv security guarantees similar to those offered to NATO members. But Ukraine continued to reject the US push for ceding territory to Russia. Putin wants Ukraine to withdraw its forces from the part of the Donetsk region still under its control, among the key conditions for peace.

The Russian president has cast Ukraine's bid to join NATO as a major threat to Moscow's security and a reason for launching the full-scale invasion in February 2022. The Kremlin has demanded that Ukraine renounce the bid for alliance membership as part of any prospective peace settlement.

Zelenskyy emphasised that any Western security assurances would need to be legally binding and supported by the US Congress.

Pax Americana is over ---------------------------- German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who has spearheaded European efforts to support Ukraine alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, said Saturday that "the decades of the Pax Americana are largely over for us in Europe and for us in Germany as well." He warned that Putin's aim is "a fundamental change to the borders in Europe, the restoration of the old Soviet Union within its borders." "If Ukraine falls, he won't stop," Merz warned during a party conference in Munich.

Macron, meanwhile, vowed Sunday on social platform X that "France is, and will remain, at Ukraine's side to build a robust and lasting peace — one that can guarantee Ukraine's security and sovereignty, and that of Europe, over the long term." Putin has denied plans to attack any European allies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-School bus accident in Colombia kills 17, injures 20

UPDATE 1-School bus accident in Colombia kills 17, injures 20

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Australia's Woolworths hit with class action for alleged staff underpayments

UPDATE 2-Australia's Woolworths hit with class action for alleged staff unde...

 Global
3
Brazilians protest a bill that would reduce former president Bolsonaro's time in jail

Brazilians protest a bill that would reduce former president Bolsonaro's tim...

 Global
4
UK regulation of cryptoassets to start in October 2027, finance ministry says

UK regulation of cryptoassets to start in October 2027, finance ministry say...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of AI, finance, and energy stability on renewable growth

How AI can reduce defaults and expand financial inclusion in microcredit markets

Immersive AR could shift consumer habits and cut surplus food waste

AI is transforming cybersecurity, but risks are growing just as fast

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025