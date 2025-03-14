Demna's Brave Gucci Gamble: Can Risky Choice Rescue Iconic Brand?

Kering faced a tumultuous trading day as the fashion giant's stock plummeted by $3 billion following a controversial appointment in its leadership ranks. Demna, known for his streetwear flair at Balenciaga, has taken over as Gucci's new creative director, sparking doubts among investors and analysts.

While Demna has redefined Balenciaga with his audacious approach, his unfamiliarity with Gucci's timeless elegance raises concerns about his ability to rejuvenate the brand, which has been grappling with declining sales. The appointment comes after a series of setbacks for Kering, including profit warnings and strategic missteps.

The fashion world remains divided over Demna's capacity to align Gucci's historic appeal with modern trends. His installation at Gucci signifies a broader industry shift toward bold, eclectic aesthetics, yet leaves some stakeholders uncertain about its future direction. Gucci's next fashion show will be the first indicator of Demna's influence.

