Demna's Brave Gucci Gamble: Can Risky Choice Rescue Iconic Brand?

Kering's decision to appoint Balenciaga designer Demna as Gucci's creative director led to a $3 billion stock drop. Analysts consider it a risky choice due to Demna's unconventional style, amid Gucci's sales decline. The decision aims to reset Gucci as a trendsetter, despite investor skepticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 17:36 IST
Demna

Kering faced a tumultuous trading day as the fashion giant's stock plummeted by $3 billion following a controversial appointment in its leadership ranks. Demna, known for his streetwear flair at Balenciaga, has taken over as Gucci's new creative director, sparking doubts among investors and analysts.

While Demna has redefined Balenciaga with his audacious approach, his unfamiliarity with Gucci's timeless elegance raises concerns about his ability to rejuvenate the brand, which has been grappling with declining sales. The appointment comes after a series of setbacks for Kering, including profit warnings and strategic missteps.

The fashion world remains divided over Demna's capacity to align Gucci's historic appeal with modern trends. His installation at Gucci signifies a broader industry shift toward bold, eclectic aesthetics, yet leaves some stakeholders uncertain about its future direction. Gucci's next fashion show will be the first indicator of Demna's influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

